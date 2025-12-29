EU Lawmakers Backed Off The EV Mandate Once They Realized They Were Killing One Of Their Most Important Industries

It did not take long for people to point out a reason for the European Union (EU) to give up on its idea of banning the sales of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines (ICEs) by 2035. Even Reuters published that it was due to "pressure from automakers." Some others said it was a conspiracy from the oil industry. Don't fall for any of that. The EU backtracked because it realized its rules were threatening to kill one of its most important industries. Simple as that. The only pressure car companies made was admitting their own vulnerability in a scenario where they were forced to sell something that customers did not want. When the EU said their only choice to continue doing business after 2035 would be to sell battery electric vehicles (BEVs), they tried to find the best ways to do so. After investing billions of dollars in new platforms, motors, software, and whatnot, they were shocked to face customers' indifference toward their latest products.



Read Article