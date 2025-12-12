EU Scraps Unrealistic ICE Sales Ban On New Cars

Agent009 submitted on 12/12/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:26:01 AM

Views : 534 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The EU has scrapped its 2035 sales ban on new combustion cars, a senior lawmaker has said.
 
While yet to be officially announced, Manfred Weber – president of the EPP, the European Parliament’s largest party – told German newspaper Bild that the plans were “off the table”.
 
In its place, flexible emission reduction rules will be implemented, he said: "For new registrations from 2035 onwards, a 90% reduction in CO2 emissions will now be mandatory for car manufacturers' fleet targets, instead of 100%."


Read Article


EU Scraps Unrealistic ICE Sales Ban On New Cars

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)