EU Scraps Unrealistic ICE Sales Ban On New Cars

The EU has scrapped its 2035 sales ban on new combustion cars, a senior lawmaker has said.

While yet to be officially announced, Manfred Weber – president of the EPP, the European Parliament’s largest party – told German newspaper Bild that the plans were “off the table”.

In its place, flexible emission reduction rules will be implemented, he said: "For new registrations from 2035 onwards, a 90% reduction in CO2 emissions will now be mandatory for car manufacturers' fleet targets, instead of 100%."