EU Study Reveals Europeans Prefer Chinese Vehicles Over American Ones

This year’s IAA could almost be considered a Shanghai Auto Show outpost, with all the Chinese brands swarming the exhibition halls and announcing grand plans. It can be overwhelming. This year, yet another Chinese brand, GAC, announced its intention to bring the somewhat reasonably priced Aion V to Europe. There are a lot of Chinese brands in Europe, so surely they can’t all be doing well? The jury’s out on that. Some are hit or miss, some are priced too high, and some may not be quite right for European tastes, but the inroads that Chinese brands are making are having real effects. Market research firm Escalent is in the process of finalizing its Chinese Automotive Impact Brands study for 2025, and there are already some fascinating takeaways. KC Boyce, the firm's Vice President of Powertrain Innovation & Energy Transformation, shared some of the preliminary data from the study with InsideEVs, and there's a lot to dissect.



