EU To Incentivize New Electric Mini Car Class Making Them Very Cheap

The European Union may be loosening fleet emissions targets to allow combustion engines beyond 2035, but it still firmly believes that “the future is electric.” While new regulations usually add headaches for automakers, there’s one bullet point in the EU’s “Automotive Package” they should universally welcome. It calls for the creation of a distinct subcategory of small electric vehicles, dubbed “M1E.” How small? To qualify for the M1E class, a car must be no longer than 4.2 meters (165.3 inches). That’s still considerably larger than Japan’s kei cars, which are limited to 3.4 meters (133.8 inches). Length isn’t the only requirement, though. These vehicles must be fully electric and assembled in one of the EU’s 27 member states.



Read Article