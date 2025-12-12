Elon Musk Claims He Wouldn't Do DOGE Again

It’s undeniable that Elon Musk’s political foray had a direct effect on Tesla EV sales. His four months leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) coincided with a visible decline in Tesla's vehicle sales, and it cost the brand its position as a market leader in many markets worldwide.

Musk previously stated that he was not satisfied with the DOGE savings during his tenure, describing the results as “somewhat successful,” according to the Associated Press. Musk made these remarks on a podcast with his current aide and former advisor at DOGE, conservative influencer Katie Miller. And he added that if he could do it again, he wouldn't do DOGE.