Tesla is on a charm offensive to have its Full Self-Driving software certified in Europe. However, back at home, in the US, Tesla's efforts are almost non-existent, as it appears torn between pivoting to autonomous driving and accepting liability for its driverless vehicles. However, with its vehicle sales shrinking by the quarter and increased competition, vehicle autonomy might be Tesla's last card. Vehicle sales are not going very well for Tesla, as it is squeezed from almost every market. This is a direct consequence of the poor choices made by Tesla management and Elon Musk personally. These include stalling the new vehicle program, fixating on moonshot technologies like the dry battery electrode process, and taking political sides.

Elon Musk insists that Tesla should not be judged as a carmaker anymore, even though the company brags about still having a lead in EV sales with the Model Y. However, even the Model Y went from being the best-selling car to the best-selling EV, leapfrogged in many markets by more agile competitors. That's why Musk wants to change the narrative and insists on Tesla being an AI company.



