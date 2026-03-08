Elon Musk's Bold Claim on Top-Selling Cars by State: Tesla to Win More Territories—Prophecy or Wishful Dream?

In 2025, the U.S. automotive landscape remained firmly in the grip of traditional giants, with Ford's F-Series pickup truck claiming the top spot in 29 states, from Alabama to Wyoming. Chevrolet's Silverado led in five states, Honda's CR-V in six, and Toyota's RAV4 in another six, according to Edmunds data visualized by Visual Capitalist. Tesla's Model Y, however, shone in just three West Coast states: California, Nevada, and Washington, highlighting regional preferences for EVs amid broader truck and SUV dominance.



Nationally, Ford sold over 828,000 F-Series units, outpacing Chevrolet's 558,000 Silverados and Toyota's 479,000 RAV4s. Tesla delivered about 1.64 million vehicles globally in 2025, a decline from prior years, as U.S. EV market share dipped to 5.7% in Q4 following the end of federal incentives. Despite this, EVs hit record sales earlier in the year, reaching 12% share in Q3, driven by diverse models and consumer interest.



Elon Musk, responding to the 2025 map, predicted Tesla would become #1 in more states over time, betting on accelerating EV adoption. Analysts forecast Tesla's global deliveries to rebound to 1.75 million in 2026, a 6.7% increase, fueled by refreshed models like the updated Model Y, potential lower-priced options, Full Self-Driving advancements, and rising energy costs pushing buyers from gas guzzlers. Challenges persist: intensifying competition from BYD and legacy automakers, charging infrastructure gaps, and policy uncertainties could slow progress.



Yet, with global EV sales projected to exceed 20 million in 2026—over 25% of total cars—Tesla's optimism isn't unfounded. Is Elon's prediction right or just wishful thinking?











Tesla will be #1 in more states over time https://t.co/c01U1KzSZO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 9, 2026



