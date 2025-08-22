European Emissions Regulations Spell The End Of The Audi RS3

Agent009 submitted on 8/22/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:24:01 AM

Views : 262 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Audi is priming a track-focused special edition of the RS3 as it celebrates the hot hatch’s signature five-cylinder engine, with the unit under threat from forthcoming EU emissions regulations.
 
The new variant has been spotted testing on the Nürburgring Nordschleife for the first time ahead of its launch, expected to take place early next year.
 
It sports several racing-inspired modifications, including a more aggressive front splitter, new canards and a chunkier rear spoiler, intended to maximise its pace on circuit. 
 


Read Article


European Emissions Regulations Spell The End Of The Audi RS3

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)