European Emissions Regulations Spell The End Of The Audi RS3

Audi is priming a track-focused special edition of the RS3 as it celebrates the hot hatch’s signature five-cylinder engine, with the unit under threat from forthcoming EU emissions regulations.

The new variant has been spotted testing on the Nürburgring Nordschleife for the first time ahead of its launch, expected to take place early next year.

It sports several racing-inspired modifications, including a more aggressive front splitter, new canards and a chunkier rear spoiler, intended to maximise its pace on circuit.