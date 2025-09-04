Explosion Rocks Tesla Supercharging Station In Washington State - FBI Investigate As A Domestic Terrorism Event

Just a few years ago, the idea of someone targeting a Tesla charging station in a bombing attack would’ve seemed unthinkable. Today, it’s just the latest sign of growing anger aimed directly at Elon Musk. Authorities in Washington State believe an explosive device might have been planted at a Supercharger station, destroying part of the site and taking the entire location offline. Now, Tesla, the FBI, and local law enforcement are all trying to figure out what happened. According to Lacey Police, a call came in around 1:30 a.m. reporting a “loud noise in the Sleater Kinney area.” When officers showed up at the local Target on 655 Sleater Kinney Rd, they found a severely damaged Supercharger station. Photos from the scene show one of the main cabinets of the charging station in several pieces. A Supercharger stall also has a piece missing.



