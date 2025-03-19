FBI Classifies Tesla Fires And Shootings As Politically Motivated Terrorism Attacks

Separate arson attacks Tuesday at Tesla dealerships in Las Vegas and Kansas City prompted the FBI to launch a terrorism investigation, as the wave of vandalism against the popular electric vehicles follows CEO Elon Musk being enlisted as President Trump’s auditor-in-chief.


The two attacks, which authorities said are similar but they do not believe were coordinated, involved the suspects torching the electric vehicles in Tesla parking lots overnight.

Las Vegas officials said a male suspect used Molotov cocktails to set two Tesla cars on fire at about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. He also fired at least three bullets into cars on the lot and spray-painted the word “Resist” on the dealer’s front door.


