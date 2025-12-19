FESTIVUS For Auto Enthusiasts! AIR Your Biggest Grievences Of The Vehicles Of 2025! Yours Or Others That BUG YOU!

Ah, Festivus—the glorious, no-nonsense holiday born from a Seinfeld writer's real family traditions, landing on December 23rd as the ultimate anti-commercial smackdown to Christmas. No glittering trees, no endless shopping, no forced jolliness. Just a stark aluminum pole standing proud and bare, a symbol of ditching all that holiday materialism. It's the holiday for "the rest of us"—low-fuss, high-snark, and delightfully grumpy.



This year, AutoSpies readers, we're bringing Festivus into the garage. Forget complaining about relatives or bad gifts. It's time for the Airing of Grievances: Automotive Edition. Gather around that imaginary pole (or your actual toolbox), and let's unload on the vehicles that disappointed us in 2025.



We've all had those moments: the promised range that evaporates faster than gas mileage in traffic, the infotainment screens bigger than your TV but harder to use than a manual transmission in rush hour. The "advanced" driver aids that beep more than they help. The interiors that look futuristic but feel cheap the second you sit down. The pricing that makes you wonder if the dealership threw in a second mortgage for free.



And don't even start on reliability—or the lack thereof. Software updates that fix one bug and create three more. Charging times that turn a quick stop into a full lunch break. Features hyped as revolutionary that end up feeling like gimmicks you never use.



This is your moment, gearheads. The Airing of Grievances is officially open.



What drove you nuts about your 2025 ride? Was it the underwhelming real-world performance? The glitchy tech? The ergonomics that seem designed by someone who's never actually driven a car? The options packages that cost more than your first vehicle?



Hit the comments and let it rip. Tell us about the disappointments, the regrets, the "why did they change that?" moments. Roast the overpromises, the underdeliveries, the features you wish they'd left alone.



No judgment here—just pure, unfiltered venting. Because on Festivus, complaining isn't just allowed... it's required.



After the Airing comes the Feats of Strength, but we'll save that for wrestling with stubborn lug nuts or battling a frozen door handle in winter.



So, AutoSpies crew: What's your biggest grievance with the cars of 2025? The pole is up, the floor is yours. Air it out. Make Frank Costanza proud.



Happy Festivus—for the rest of us.



Serenity now, serenity now.





