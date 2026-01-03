FIRST IN-PERSON Rivian R2 Side-by-Side with R1S: The One Thing That's Suddenly Bugging Buyers!

The electric vehicle world buzzed with anticipation when Rivian unveiled the R2 SUV in early 2024, positioning it as a more affordable sibling to the flagship R1S. Priced starting around $47,500 with up to 330 miles of range and a blistering 0-60 mph in three seconds, the R2 promised to democratize Rivian's adventurous spirit. But as real-world sightings and side-by-side comparisons emerge—especially at events like auto shows and test drives—many potential buyers are expressing shock at its diminutive stature compared to the R1S. And not in a flattering way.



Dimensions tell the tale: the R2 measures 185.6 inches long, 75 inches wide, and 66.9 inches tall, with a 115.6-inch wheelbase. In contrast, the R1S stretches to 200.7 inches long, 82 inches wide, and 77 inches tall, boasting a 121-inch wheelbase. That's a difference of over 15 inches in length and 10 inches in height, making the R2 feel more like a compact crossover than the mid-size hauler some envisioned. Rivian aimed the R2 at urban drivers and families seeking efficiency, but enthusiasts who fell for the R1S's commanding presence are recoiling. "R2 next to an R1S really puts it in perspective… R2 looks MUCH smaller," noted one Reddit user sharing a viral photo from a recent event...

















Online forums and social media echo this sentiment. On Rivian-specific sites, users lament the R2's "substantially smaller" build, with some canceling pre-orders after in-person views. "We all want something far bigger than a [Tesla Model] Y with similar pricing and range," complained one X user, highlighting how the R2's size aligns closely with the Model Y—marginally smaller in some metrics but lacking the boxy utility that made the R1S a standout for camping and road trips. Videos from YouTubers emphasize the "how small the vehicle looks" when parked beside its bigger brother, with rear-seat space optimized but overall cargo and passenger volume feeling compromised for larger families. Rivian's CEO RJ Scaringe has defended the design, noting the wheelbase is only two inches shorter and engineered for excellent legroom, but that hasn't quelled the backlash from those expecting a near-R1S clone at a lower price.



This size discrepancy underscores a broader EV market tension: balancing affordability with the "go-anywhere" ethos. While some praise the R2's agility and lower entry point, others see it as a downgrade, especially for off-roading or towing where the R1S's bulk provides confidence. As production ramps up in 2026, Rivian faces the challenge of convincing skeptics that smaller doesn't mean lesser.



Readers, take a look at this photo of the R2 parked beside the R1S—does the size difference disappoint you? Is the R2 too small to consider for your needs, or does it hit the sweet spot? Share your thoughts below!







