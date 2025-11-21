FLUNKING OUT? Guess How Much It COSTS To CHARGE The Cadillac Escalade IQ?

Do you remember all of the promises that were made when EV were just hitting the market?

1. The will cost you less to buy

2. They will cost you less to insure

3. They will save you money vs gas

4. They will save the world



I think most rational people can look back and see none of the promises ever came true. But some of us just don't listen.



A case in point is this Cadillac Escalade IQ owner on X and his recent charging bill of $130! I did the math and an ICE fill up is around $78 currently. Talk about losing at the pump!



$130 to charge is straight up theft



Nearly $0.59/kWh https://t.co/E7u9j0GGbe — The Cybertruck Guy (@cybrtrkguy) November 21, 2025

1. The will cost you less to buy2. They will cost you less to insure3. They will save you money vs gas4. They will save the worldI think most rational people can look back and see none of the promises ever came true. But some of us just don't listen.A case in point is this Cadillac Escalade IQ owner on X and his recent charging bill of $130! I did the math and an ICE fill up is around $78 currently. Talk about losing at the pump!



