Face-lifted 2026 Toyota Corolla Makes An Appearance In China

Agent009 submitted on 9/11/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:26:16 AM

Views : 330 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Toyota Corolla, a consistent performer in the compact sedan segment, has remained a constant presence in the automotive market for over six decades. As of 2025, the model is undergoing a facelift to align with Toyota's evolving design language and to maintain its competitive edge.
 
The facelifted version for the Asian market has already shown up online, displaying a more contemporary front end, drawing inspiration from newer Toyota models like the Prius and RAV4. The most prominent change is the adoption of a split-headlight design.

After six years on the market, the Toyota Corolla is beginning to show its age and is in dire need of a refresh. The updated version will first land in China and in its home market, Japan, while US customers will get the facelifted Corolla, with slight modifications, sometime next year.
 


Read Article


Face-lifted 2026 Toyota Corolla Makes An Appearance In China

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)