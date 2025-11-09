Face-lifted 2026 Toyota Corolla Makes An Appearance In China

The Toyota Corolla, a consistent performer in the compact sedan segment, has remained a constant presence in the automotive market for over six decades. As of 2025, the model is undergoing a facelift to align with Toyota's evolving design language and to maintain its competitive edge.

The facelifted version for the Asian market has already shown up online, displaying a more contemporary front end, drawing inspiration from newer Toyota models like the Prius and RAV4. The most prominent change is the adoption of a split-headlight design.



After six years on the market, the Toyota Corolla is beginning to show its age and is in dire need of a refresh. The updated version will first land in China and in its home market, Japan, while US customers will get the facelifted Corolla, with slight modifications, sometime next year.