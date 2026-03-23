Famed BMW Tuner AC Schnitzer To Close Doors Over Regulations, Tariffs, And EVs

After almost 40 years of capturing the imagination of BMW fans worldwide with its eye-catching bodykits and motorsport-based tuning, AC Schnitzer will close down at the end of 2026 - according to its parent company the Kohl Group. In a statement, the Kohl Group claimed AC Schnitzer (also known as ACS) was “no longer economically viable to operate”. Explaining its decision to part ways, Rainer Vogel, Managing Director of the Kohl Group, which has been connected to AC Schnitzer since it started in 1987, said; “Steadily rising costs in the development and manufacture of parts are creating competitive disadvantages. In particular the extremely long approval process for parts in the German system has caused AC Schnitzer to fall behind its non-German competitors.”



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