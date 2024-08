Being an all-wheel drive SUV, the Purosangue is Ferrari’s most sensible car, but that doesn’t guarantee that it’s going to be driven in a sensible fashion, as these images of a wrecked Maranello SUV in China appear to prove.

Details surrounding the crash are thin but judging from the way the Purosangue has been chopped in half at the firewall, the liftback supercar was travelling seriously quickly at the moment of impact.