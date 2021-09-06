Ferrari Roma vs Aston Martin DB11 vs Bentley Continental Vs Porsche 911 Turbo - Which GT Is The Best?

It’s very highly caffeinated, the Ferrari Roma. But that’s fine, because it’s 7am now and thanks to a bubbly barista at Cardiff West services, so am I. But two hours ago I wasn’t. The Ferrari, however, still was. And at 5am that wasn’t ideal. So before we do anything else, we need to discuss what our expectations are of these cars and how they behave. This used to be easy. These are Grand Tourers. Insert two plus luggage, point prow at Antibes, pitstop at Reims for a crate of Champagne, dinner at some place with stars in Lyon, apply noggin to pillow, repeat the next day. But no-one’s diet plan permits a contented belly-waft through France these days. And besides who drives all that way?



