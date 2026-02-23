First All Electric Lexus ES Coming To The EU This Year

During last spring’s Shanghai Auto Show, Toyota's luxury arm Lexus presented to the world the first-ever electric ES sedan, a natural evolution of the model that has been around, alongside the LS, ever since the brand came to life more than 35 years ago. We knew from back then that the new model won’t get here until the middle of this year, but it’s only now that the Japanese have officially confirmed the model’s arrival on the European market. Lexus has not provided us with the exact details of how the European-market model will present itself mechanically, limiting itself to describing the physical attributes and the design changes that will make the model special. We do know a lot of things from last year, though, and that is enough to give us a pretty decent idea of what to expect.



