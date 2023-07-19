First Real Life Shots Of The New Hyundai Santa Fe Is Looking Very Ford Flex Like

Agent009 submitted on 7/19/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:27:12 PM
Strange thing about those automaker studio shots. The cars always look so good until you see them in real life. A case in point here is the all new Hyundai Santa Fe that looked pretty good a few days ago. Feast your eyes on these new images and let us know how well it holds up in real life.
"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."— Agent009 (View Profile)
