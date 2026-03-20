Florida Lawmakers Scramble To Save Red Light Cameras From Extinction

But after a landmark ruling out of Broward County on March 3, 2026, threatened to tear down the entire automated ticketing system by calling it unconstitutional, Tallahassee found itself at a crossroads. While the timing is impeccable, state lawmakers were already in the middle of debating a massive transportation overhaul – one that might just contain the “fix” needed to keep the cameras rolling.

Here is how the state is navigating the fallout of the court’s decision within a broader legislative push.

When Broward County Judge Steven P. DeLuca tossed a red-light citation, he took aim at a fundamental flaw: the state’s method of treating vehicle owners as guilty until proven innocent. The judge noted that forcing an owner to snitch on the actual driver via a sworn affidavit is a “quasi-criminal” violation of due process.