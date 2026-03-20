Florida Lawmakers Scramble To Save Red Light Cameras From Extinction

Agent009 submitted on 3/20/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:28:29 AM

Views : 1,822 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motorbiscuit.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

But after a landmark ruling out of Broward County on March 3, 2026, threatened to tear down the entire automated ticketing system by calling it unconstitutional, Tallahassee found itself at a crossroads. While the timing is impeccable, state lawmakers were already in the middle of debating a massive transportation overhaul – one that might just contain the “fix” needed to keep the cameras rolling.
 
Here is how the state is navigating the fallout of the court’s decision within a broader legislative push.
 
When Broward County Judge Steven P. DeLuca tossed a red-light citation, he took aim at a fundamental flaw: the state’s method of treating vehicle owners as guilty until proven innocent. The judge noted that forcing an owner to snitch on the actual driver via a sworn affidavit is a “quasi-criminal” violation of due process.


Read Article


Florida Lawmakers Scramble To Save Red Light Cameras From Extinction

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)