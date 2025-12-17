For Some Reason Toyota Remains Committed To Hydrogen Power - What Do They Know We Don't?

Toyota has been trying to make the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle work as an alternative to EVs for more than a decade. It has tried partnerships with fuel companies, giving away $15,000 in free hydrogen, and even discounting the cars so that they're basically free. But nothing has made the promising tech stick, and other automakers have walked away. So Toyota is pulling out the big guns and partnering up with a company dedicated to hydrogen filling.
 
The automaker first started working to build out hydrogen filling in the US in 2011. Along with Shell, it had a grand opening for a station in Torrence, California. This was later joined by other stations including a facility for trucks at the Port of Long Beach.


