Ford Backs Away From An All EV Lineup For The EU After EV Demand Softens

Ford’s bold plan to go EV-only in Europe by 2030 could be ripped up in the face of sluggish demand for electric cars, according to one of the firm’s most senior execs.

Having laid out one of the most ambitious EV-switchover timeframes of any mass-market automaker, which would have resulted in it beating the European Union’s 2035 zero emissions mandate by five years, Ford now says it could continue to sell combustion-engined cars in Europe beyond the end of the decade if customers still want the tech.