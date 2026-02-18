Ford Bets On Aerodynamics To Make It's New Pickup Successful - Isn't Price More Important In This Category?

Ford shared more details about the Universal EV platform, which will debut next year with a new affordable electric pickup truck. The Blue Oval bets on aerodynamic efficiency to compensate for the smaller battery capacity, making it possible to sell the truck profitably at the $30,000 starting price.

   
Ford is a special case in the automotive industry due to its controversial stance on electric vehicles. The Blue Oval has been among the first to pursue a partnership with Tesla and to launch an electric pickup truck with the F-150 Lightning. However, customers haven't been exactly thrilled with its efforts, leading to disappointing sales and massive losses at its Model e EV division.


