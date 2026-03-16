Ford CEO Claims Chinese Pickups Are Lifestyle Vehicles Rather Than Real Work Trucks

In a recent visit to Australia, in an interview with Drive, Ford CEO Jim Farley said that after testing Chinese plug-in hybrid pickups, he sees their appeal for some buyers but emphasised they remain distinct from established work trucks. He noted that electrified Chinese pickups like the BYD Shark 6 and GWM Cannon Alpha offer credible alternatives for lifestyle use rather than heavy-duty applications.

During his visit, Farley participated in a multi-day drive including the BYD Shark 6, GWM Cannon PHEV, Ford Ranger, and Toyota Hilux. He described the Chinese pickups as “different animals,” noting that when loaded with around 500 kilograms, the BYD Shark cannot match the payload performance of traditional Ranger or Hilux models. He added that for buyers who rarely haul heavy loads and are seeking electrification, these vehicles offer a competitive option.