Ford CEO Gushes Over EV Experience, Calls This Automaker The "Apple Of China"

Ford CEO Jim Farley is taking an unusual approach to understanding his competition – he’s commuting in Chinese electric vehicles, including the Xiaomi SU7, which he says delivers a digital experience comparable to Apple products.

“I was very impressed with Xiaomi. It’s no wonder they’re so successful – they’re the Apple of China,” Farley said in a recent interview with Argentina’s La Nación. “You get into the car with your phone and don’t need to pair it because it automatically identifies you. It has facial recognition, an AI assistant in the vehicle, and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in three seconds at the touch of a button. It feels like a Porsche Taycan.”