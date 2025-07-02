Ford CEO Jim Farley Claims Import Tariffs Will Actually Help Imports

Ford CEO Jim Farley isn’t exactly throwing a party over President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, especially when it comes to the automotive industry. But rather than simply gripe about the tariffs imposed on Mexico, Canada (which have since been put on pause), and China, Farley has suggested that more widespread tariffs might actually be the way to go if the U.S. is ever going to level the playing field.
 
While speaking on Ford’s fourth-quarter earnings call, Farley noted that brands like Toyota and Hyundai can import hundreds of thousands of vehicles from Japan and South Korea without any new tariffs. According to Farley, “we can’t just cherry-pick one place or the other because this is a bonanza for our import competitors.”


