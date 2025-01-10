Ford CEO Jim Farley Doesn't Understand Why Americans Won't Shell Out $75,000 For An EV

September 30 is the last day for the $7,500 EV tax credit in the United States, though some car companies have found a loophole to use it a bit longer. This also happens to be the day of Ford's Accelerate conference taking place in Detroit. Spearheaded by Ford, the conference features a who's who of business leaders basically talking shop about how to help the so-called essential economy – tradespeople and blue-collar workers primarily – survive and thrive for the future. Ford sells a lot of vehicles to this segment, but company CEO Jim Farley's comments on electrification caught our attention. He opened the event, then sat down for an interview with David Westin from Bloomberg, during which he discussed everything from tariffs to the company's initial steps with EVs and a brief take on the future of electrification.



