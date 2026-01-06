Ford Claims It's Record 153 Recalls In 2025 Is A Good Thing

The beginning of the new year is usually an event for automotive manufacturers to showcase sales achievements throughout 2025. However, for Ford, the spotlight is actually directed at the record of massive vehicle recalls.

Throughout 2025, Ford recorded 153 recalls affecting nearly 13 million vehicles. This figure is not just a new record, but almost double the previous high, namely 77 recalls recorded by General Motors in 2014.

It should be noted that the data is still provisional because the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) only released a report as of December 23 when the publication was made. At a glance, the statistics illustrate a manufacturer that is experiencing serious problems.