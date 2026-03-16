Ford F-150 Raptor Enters The EU Market With An Eye Watering Price

Anyone who has slightly knowledge of our local car market knows that the Ford F-150 sits in a superior league in terms of sales, although its crown has had multiple attempts at being stolen over the decades. And they also know that the one to buy adds the Raptor R suffix, and boasts performance that was once synonymous with the exotic car establishment. Ford’s F-Series has reached the fourteenth generation. The latest has been around since the end of 2020, launching as a 2021 model year, and has seen lots of novelties, including the addition of an all-electric variant. It was christened the Ford F-150 Lightning, and lived a very short life, spanning between 2022 and late 2025, with production taking place at the Dearborn factory (Rouge Electric Vehicle Center) in Michigan.



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