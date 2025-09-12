Ford Fiesta Makes A Return In The EU With New Platform Sharing Deal With Renault

Renault has revealed momentous plans to share electric-car platform technology with Ford, opening the door for a reborn Fiesta EV based on the Renault 5 E-Tech. The partnership will see the first of two new Ford electric cars reach showrooms in early 2028, Auto Express can reveal.
 
François Provost, CEO Renault Group said: "Renault Group is proud to announce a new strategic cooperation with Ford. This shows the strength of our partnership know-how and competitiveness in Europe. In the long term, combining our strengths with Ford will make us more innovative and more responsive in a fast-changing European automotive market."


