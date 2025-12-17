Ford Follows Toyota's Lead And Commits To Hybrids Across the Board

The automotive industry is always trying to find the high and low watermarks of customer demand. Most automakers were aggressively pursuing electric vehicles just a few years ago, but consumer costs, infrastructure improvement needs, and the current political climate dictated a need for a change in strategy. With that, Ford is massively scaling back its pure EV ambitions in favor of a mixed-fuel strategy that will include far more hybrid options in the lineup. While hybrid and electric vehicles currently account for 17 percent of Ford’s global product sales volume, by 2030, the automaker aims to reach 50 percent. This expansion will ride on the back of the upcoming Universal EV Platform as well as a greater number of hybrid and extended-range EV offerings.



