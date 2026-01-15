Ford Gets Crazy With New Track Focused Mustang Dark Horse SC

The Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC has been revealed as a new track-focused variant of the fabled muscle car, designed to bring the performance of the flagship GTD to a wider audience.

Developed in-house by Ford Racing, the 'Street Cred' essentially takes the popular Dark Horse variant of the Mk7 Mustang and adds in key elements honed on the GTD and its GT3 racing sibling.

It has been created in line with Ford’s quest to ensure the Mustang rivals the likes of the Porsche 911 in offering a broad line-up focused on a wide variety of buyers.