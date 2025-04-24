Ford Gives Chinese Design Students The Mustang, And THIS Is What They Came Up With

Ford launched a design competition in China, asking design students to reimagine the Mustang. They came up with brilliant ideas that probably made established designers think: "How come we did not think of this?" Ford completed the design competition as it decided to stop exports to China due to massive tariffs imposed by the Chinese government on American products, following the Trump Administration's import taxes.

Launched in December 2024, the program called "Mustang: A Grand Tour of Re-imagination" included 25 students from 22 different colleges and universities. In February, eight of them were selected to go to Ford's design center in Shanghai and design their take on a future muscle car.

“We are honored to have attracted so many outstanding young design talents to this very rare training opportunity,” says Max Wolff, Ford Design Director, who supervised the program.