Ford Has A Top Secret Discount Program For Vehicle Owners That Have Lost Faith In The Brand

There is one perk of owning a vehicle made by a brand that is shattering all the records for recalls. Invariably, there could be some owners upset at the problems and all the visits to the dealerships, and it seems Ford wants to try and make things right. By right, we mean financially lucrative for customers who stick with the company instead of taking their business elsewhere. In simpler terms, Ford is reportedly offering a sneaky new retention program that could give owners stuck with extended service or repair issues up to 10% off the purchase of a new vehicle.



