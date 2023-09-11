Ford Introduces The 2024 Mustang GT California Special

Just a few hours ago, Ford's CEO Jim Farley took to his favorite social media venue – X (formerly Twitter) – to announce a special version of the Mustang, labeled as the GT/CS. A single photo showed dark blue design details, the unique logo, and not much else. A little Photoshop magic later, and an enlightened version of the image revealed a date: November 11, 2023, along with a set of coordinates. Going to a dedicated map provider showed the location corresponding to the Outlets of San Clemente, a shopping mall located in the Los Angeles suburb of San Clemente.



Naturally, everyone assumed the return of the California Special on the 2024 Ford Mustang GT would premiere there and on that specific date. Well, it turns out that was wrong! Instead, the all-new 2024 Mustang GT California Special will splash in front of the live audience on November 16 at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show, and order banks are already open so customers can configure their Mustang GT with the California Special package online.





