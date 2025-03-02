Ford Is Working On a Raptor Off-Road Super Car

Have you ever looked at a Dakar Rally racer and thought, “Man, I’d love to drive one of those on the road every day.” If so, you’re in luck because Ford might be making something mighty similar to that. In a recent interview, Ford CEO Jim Farley told Top Gear that not only is the Blue Oval considering a new off-road flagship but it’s currently in the process of creating one. “We’re in the middle of creating something, so we don’t have all the answers yet, but the question is should Ford make an off-road supercar? Not a version of a car, a standalone supercar,” Farley said at a Ford Performance launch event in Charlotte, North Carolina.



