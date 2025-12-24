Ford May Not Take Low Cost EV Program To The EU To Battle The Chinese

Ford is in electric-vehicle retreat mode. The company has cancelled more electric models than it's introduced, axing a planned three-row electric SUV, an E-Transit successor, an all-electric F-150 Lightning successor and the current F-150 Lightning. But the company isn't giving up. Instead, it is focusing its efforts on an all-new EV architecture built by its "skunkworks" team, which it says will underpin its future affordable EV efforts. Well, at least all of its efforts in America. Despite being dubbed the "Universal Electric Vehicle" platform, it may not even make it halfway across our planet. Ford still hasn't decided if it will come to Europe, Automotive News reported Tuesday.



Read Article