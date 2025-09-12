Ford On Track To Break 150 Recalls For The Year Leaving A Trail Of Parts And Failures Along The Way

Ford is on pace to hit 150 recalls in 2025. That doesn't just smash records for a single year, but the automaker could end up with three times more than the number two brand this year. What are the latest? How about tailgate hinge covers on Escapes that could fly off, detaching door trim and failed rear lights on Lincolns, and the old classic of engines that could leak oil and catch fire? The potential for engine fires is the smallest recall, but it's the most serious, so that's where we'll begin. Ford is recalling just six vehicles for this: a single 2026 Lincoln Corsair, one 2025 Ford Maverick, two 2026 Ford Mustangs, and two 2026 Ford Explorers.



