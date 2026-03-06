Ford Recalls 1.7 Million Vehicles For Rearview Camera Failures

Rearview cameras are supposed to make backing up easier. Unfortunately for Ford owners, 1.74 million vehicles may instead provide a masterclass in confusion thanks to a pair of software related gremlins.

The automaker has issued two separate recall campaigns covering a variety of models after discovering glitches that can affect the rearview camera display, only six months after recalling 1.5 million vehicles for a similar problem. This year’s two camera problems aren’t identical, but the end result is the same. Drivers might not see what’s behind them when they shift into reverse.