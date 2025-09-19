Ford Recalls 102,000 2019 And Older Taurus Models for Trim Pieces That Fly Off

Agent009 submitted on 9/19/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:46:59 PM

Views : 674 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Recalls may not sound flattering, but they at least show an automaker is addressing safety issues rather than sweeping them under the rug. Even so, Ford’s tally of 112 recalls so far this year borders on absurd. The streak doesn’t seem to end: after recalling over 1 million vehicles ten days ago, the company has now issued yet another campaign, this time for a long-discontinued sedan.
 
The Taurus, which was killed off after the 2019 model year, is being recalled due to a trim piece that may detach while driving.
 


Read Article


Ford Recalls 102,000 2019 And Older Taurus Models for Trim Pieces That Fly Off

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)