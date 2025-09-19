Ford Recalls 102,000 2019 And Older Taurus Models for Trim Pieces That Fly Off

Recalls may not sound flattering, but they at least show an automaker is addressing safety issues rather than sweeping them under the rug. Even so, Ford’s tally of 112 recalls so far this year borders on absurd. The streak doesn’t seem to end: after recalling over 1 million vehicles ten days ago, the company has now issued yet another campaign, this time for a long-discontinued sedan.

The Taurus, which was killed off after the 2019 model year, is being recalled due to a trim piece that may detach while driving.