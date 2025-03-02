Ford Recalls 150,000 Rough And Tough Broncos Because Of Suspension Failures Caused By Daily Driving

There's a problem affecting Ford Broncos built from 2021 through 2024 that could cause problems not only for the vehicle owner, but other drivers on the road. The rear shock absorbers on some models could have parts that prematurely fail, causing them to detach. This has prompted Ford to issue a recall for 149,449 Broncos. The worst part? There's no fix at this time. According to documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the problem stems from corrosion between the external reservoir, damper body, and mounting flange on long-flange rear shocks. Corrosion can build up over time and lead to a jacking force on the components. This extra strain can cause excessive wear, which in turn can lead to the external reservoir tube falling off. Generally speaking, parts coming off vehicles in motion are bad, hence the recall.



