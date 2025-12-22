Ford Recalls 272,645 EVs And Hybrids For Rollaway Risks

Ford is recalling over a quarter of a million electric and hybrid vehicles sold in the United States because they may roll away due to an issue with the integrated park module. In total, 272,645 cars are affected, including 104,113 F-150 Lightning electric pickups, 88,064 Mustang Mach-E electric crossovers, and 80,468 Maverick hybrid pickups.

On these cars, the transmission may not lock into Park in some instances, which increases the risk of a crash, especially if there’s a fault with the parking brake or the driver disengages it.