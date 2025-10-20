Ford Recalls 59,000 Vehicles For Engine Block Heaters That Catch Fire

Ford has identified a fiery issue that affects just around 59,000 vehicles produced for the United States market. According to the Dearborn-based automaker, the engine block heaters in the subject vehicles may develop a coolant leak.


The leak may lead to a resistive short circuit if the engine block heater is plugged into an electrical supply without a ground fault circuit interrupter outlet or a functional circuit breaker. Ford says the engine block heater solder joints may crack around the element base, allowing the coolant to infiltrate the heater-to-cord interface.


