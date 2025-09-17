Ford Slashes 1,000 German Jobs Because No One Is Buying Their EVs

Ford Motor Company is preparing to cut an additional 1,000 jobs at its electric vehicle production facility in Cologne, Germany, marking another significant step in the company's ongoing restructuring effort across Europe.

This move comes in response to a sharper-than-expected decline in demand for battery-powered vehicles, particularly in the European market, where consumer interest in EVs has faltered amid shifting regulatory pressures and limited infrastructure growth.



This latest round of job cuts will be in addition to the approximately 2,900 positions already marked for elimination in Germany as part of a broader European workforce reduction plan announced by Ford in late 2024.