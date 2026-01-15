Ford Slashes Part Prices Overseas In Sustainability Move

Ford has slashed the price of parts for the top-selling, but now discontinued Ford Fiesta, as well as for several other models in its line-up in an effort to “encourage sustainability by extending vehicle lifespan”.

The American brand says that throughout Europe, including the UK, 6,000 unique parts across 35 different models will see their prices drop by a quarter from this month. The models benefitting from these discounts include previous versions of the aforementioned Fiesta, as well as the Focus, Mondeo, C-MAX, Kuga and Ranger – all manufactured up until 2019.