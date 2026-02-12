Ford To Continue Failed Path - Will Keep Making EVs No One Wants

Looking purely at vehicles sold, Ford had a great year in 2025. Sales were up 6%. Truck sales were on fire, cresting 800,000, Even Mustang finished the year on a positive note. But the financials were very messy – a fact that soon became clear during Ford's Q4 2025 financial conference call despite the positive spin. Yes, tariffs hurt. But EV write-downs were a major factor in the company's $8.2 billion loss for the full year. Yes, $8.2 billion. With such numbers and a changing automotive climate that, for a few years anyway, will favor big vehicles with big engines, one might think Ford would lick its wounds, crank up F-150 production, and just step away from electric vehicles for now. Addressing media during the call, Ford CEO Jim Farley certainly spoke about sticking with what the company knows best. But he also emphasized just how important EVs still are to Ford's long-term future.



