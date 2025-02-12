Ford To Release Bronco In The EU As A PHEV Crossover

Ford is planning a new crossover model for the European market, and new information shows that it will be a compact crossover built alongside the Kuga in Spain. The new model will adopt a more rugged design and will be named Bronco, in a nod to the highly successful off-roader sold in North America.

Ford's European operations have been a mess, causing the American carmaker to lose market share at an alarming rate. Ford scrapped its most popular models, like the Fiesta and Focus, and wanted to build electric vehicles like the Explorer EV and Capri EV. However, this plan backfired spectacularly, with neither of them selling in significant numbers, leaving the Blue Oval with a diminished presence in Europe.