Former Mercedes-Benz Design Boss Reveals Strange Red Pig 300 SEL

Former Mercedes-Benz design boss Gorden Wagener has revealed his reimagining of the brand’s famed ‘Red Pig’ 300 SEL.

Described by Wagener as an “unseen show car”, the concept brings the race car up to date with several of Mercedes’ current design cues, which he introduced before his departure last month.

For example, the historic racer’s stacked headlights are replaced by three-pointed stars, and it wears a prominent chrome version of the ‘Iconic Grille’ introduced with the Vision Iconic concept and the new GLC.