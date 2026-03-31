Freelander Comes Back From The Dead But This Time With A Chinese Accent

Agent009 submitted on 3/31/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:19:04 AM

Views : 784 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

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The new Freelander brand has revealed its debut model in China as a rugged electrified 4x4, created in partnership between JLR and local giant Chery - and confirmed plans for a rapid-fire expansion into other global markets, including Europe.
 
The first model from the new marque – a sibling to Chery's existing Omoda, Jaecoo, iCar and eponymous Chery brands – will a mid-sized off-road family SUV based on a new 800-volt architecture which can accommodate electric, range-extender and plug-in hybrid drivetrains. 


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Freelander Comes Back From The Dead But This Time With A Chinese Accent

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