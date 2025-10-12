Fun Fact: If You Buy A Mustang GTD, You Can't Drive It For The First Month

Enthusiasts who have ponied up the $325,000 or so to buy a new Ford Mustang GTD must be raring to go and itching to get behind the wheel of this street-legal supercar with its race car DNA. After all, they’ve just bought an 815 hp carbon-fiber-clad machine that’s one of the most striking vehicles Ford has ever produced, and they might assume that taking delivery means hitting the road immediately.
 
However, that’s not necessarily the case, as reports suggest that Ford has issued an unusual recommendation. Apparently, it doesn’t want owners to drive the car for the first 30 days, mainly due to a technical paint issue, but this type of suggestion could also play into the company’s brand strategy.


